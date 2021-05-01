Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Explain How to 'Keep the Spark Alive' in Their Marriage

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who celebrated her 10th anniversary with husband Daniel last month, gave fans a glimpse at how they keep the spark alive in their marriage after a decade. The couple had met at a club in Las Vegas, dated for a few years and gotten married in 2011.

In the video, Sunny and Daniel can be seen breaking into an Instagram Reels-style dance. “5 ways of keeping the spark alive" - “1) Always communicate, 2) Plan date nights, 3) Cook together, 4) Make each other laugh and 5) Appreciate each other," the video read.

Captioning the picture, Sunny wrote, “Together till grey, Daniel Weber. PS: This was shot in safety of my home and with COVID-19 safety measures."

Sunny often keeps posting pictures and videos with Daniel, as well as their three children, Noah, Asher and Nisha.

On the work front, Sunny is back as the host with Rannvijay Singha on the reality show, Splitsvilla, for its Season 13. The shooting took place in Poovar Island Resorts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This will be the sixth consecutive season for the Bollywood beauty to take the responsibility as a host. She will also be seen in the film titled as The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. She stars opposite Arjun Rampal in this historical drama. The movie directed by Ramesh Thete is slated to release on September 17 this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here