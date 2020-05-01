MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sunny Leone and Family Switch to Painting Mode Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sunny Leone with family

Sunny Leone with family

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids enjoyed painting together amid coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:

Handling three toddlers during the lockdown phase is not an easy task. However, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are proving to be a pro at it.

The Ragini MMS 2 actress shared a video on her Instagram, giving us a glimpse of another fun activity. In the video, the entire family – Sunny, Daniel, their daughter Nisha, twins Noah and Asher and their nanny Nathalina – can be seen painting on a large sheet of paper.

“Family art with @dirrty99!! The kids, Daniel and Nathalina have laid the base of my next piece! Officially in paint mode! I’m truly blessed with them all! Will share the final once I’m done working on it… lol #satnamwaheguru #familyiseverything (sic),” she captioned the video.

While the family members can be seen pouring one colour over the other on the sheet, the final result may definitely turn out to be a masterpiece.

A few days back, Sunny shared another piece of her lockdown art and showed it off on Instagram. The actress also revealed that it took her 40 days to complete the piece, which she titled “Broken Glass”.

“Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Has taken 40days to complete. It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all (sic),” she captioned.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres