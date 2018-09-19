Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart

From being an adult star to playing the lead role in Bollywood films, actress Sunny Leone aka Karanjit Kaur, has come a long way.Recently, the Bollywood diva added another accolade to her growing list of achievements with the unveiling of her first ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi on Tuesday.Leone's ravishing figure, which has been made with the aroma of her signature perfume and was hand crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs, taken during the sitting session with her, is depicted in a provocative and fun pose.Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone stands with her wax likeness during its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Sept. 18, 2018. (Image: AP)Sunny’s figure will be India’s first scented figure with the aroma of her signature perfume lust by Sunny.The figure will be displayed alongside other icons in a specially themed zone – adding a dazzling element to the globally-famed attraction; giving fans a chance to pose, interact and capture selfies.While unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Sunny said, "I am very happy and completely in awe of my statue. So many people have worked for a long time to get my wax figure in correct shape. I really appreciate the hard work. It is an amazing feeling. I am glad to be chosen for this incredible honour."