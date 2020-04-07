MOVIES

Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi Go All Wild in This Dance Clip, Watch Video

Image: Instagram

Sunny Leone has been hosting celebrities on a new Instagram page, discussing their lockdown experiences.

Bollywood actress and TV host Sunny Leone has created a new page on Instagram to help people have some fun in these difficult times.

The page, named Locked up with Sunny, features the Ragini MMS 2 actress going live with another celebrity. The two get connected via Instagram and discuss how they are spending their time during the coronavirus lockdown. The episodes are accessible on Sunny's YouTube channel as well.

In one of the most recent episodes, actress and model Mandana Karimi was the guest on the online show.

Sunny posted a glimpse from their chit-chat on her personal Instagram account on Tuesday. In the short clip, Mandana can be seen dancing to steps choreographed by Sunny.

The Jism 2 actress can be seen enjoying to her fullest and dancing almost like a child. Mandana follows Sunny perfectly while performing all the goofy steps.

Sunny captioned the post, "Oh boy!! Lol @mandanakarimi and I just can't help ourselves. I love this show! @lockedupwithsunny you can watch the whole show on my YouTube channel in real time! You are the best Mandana!! Love you chicka!!"

