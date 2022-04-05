Sunny Leone Buys a New House in Mumbai, Shares Her Thought on 'Amazing Journey'

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jism 2 a decade ago, has finally bought a home in Mumbai. The actor posted about the same on social media to keep her fans updated. “We wanted to give our kids a proper base," said Sunny.

The actor, her husband and children were staying in a rented apartment until now. Sunny has spent Rs 16 crore on a three-bedroom plush penthouse in suburban Mumbai.

Speaking about her journey in India, the actor wrote, “India has been our primary home, where we have spent the majority of our time. We have three children and realised that we couldn’t keep moving from apartment to apartment without providing them with a solid foundation."

“We wanted to provide our children with a space that they would enjoy. If you walked into my house today, you’d notice that it’s very American style. So, in that sense, we wanted to create a space that we fell in love with the moment we walked in. And it was the right time to make a purchase and make things permanent," the diva said.

‘Unplanned journey’

From the moment I landed up in the Big Boss house, till today to buying a house in Mumbai, it’s been a really exciting and amazing journey, the actor said. “Daniel and I frequently joke that we have done everything we are not supposed to do," Sunny said, adding “I never imagined I’d be able to buy a home, but I did."

“I adopted a girl and am raising twin boys in this house. I work in movies, have a make-up line, a clothing line, an office, and a fantastic team of people working with me. I’m concentrating on the positives. My entire journey has been dedicated to making our dreams a reality, my heart is overwhelmed."

