Sunny Leone Buys New House in Mumbai, Celebrates With Family Over Pizza

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has been working in the industry for over the years and the hard work has finally paid off. The actress has finally bought a new house in Mumbai. Leone shared multiple pictures of her family as they stepped into their new home. To celebrate the occasion, they had a small pizza party. Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids -daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher — were all smiles in the snaps posted by the actress.

In the pictures shared on Leone’s Instagram handle, Daniel is seen carrying the actress in her arms while the three kids are walking in. As you swipe, more pictures of the family snacking on pizza have also been shared. In the caption of her Instagram post, Leone expressed how happy she is to begin this new chapter of her life in India. She wrote, "Here we go baby love. A new chapter in our life here in India begins." The actress said that she loves the home and the life the couple has built in India. She states that the new home is 'truly icing on the cake.'

Leone’s industry friends and fans showered the family with good wishes and love. Her Splitsvilla co-host, Rannvijay Singha also congratulated Leone. "Cutos congrats,” wrote actress and Leone's friend Giorgia Adriani.

Recently, the couple completed 10 years of marriage. On the occasion, Daniel had gifted her a diamond necklace. Leone took to Instagram and shared a video of herself showing off the gorgeous present. Posting the clip, in the caption, she thanked her husband for showering her with diamonds on their anniversary. She further wrote, “10 years of marriage and 13 years of spending our lives together. Who would have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you.”

Sunny and Daniel indeed make an adorable couple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here