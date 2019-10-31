Sunny Leone Cancels Broadway Musical Performance Over Payment Issues

Actress Sunny Leone has decided not perform in a musical show called "Abhimanyu" after facing defaults in payments.

The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the cheques have been dishonoured."

"This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in 'Abhimanyu'," the source added.

Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.

