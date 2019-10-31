Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone Cancels Broadway Musical Performance Over Payment Issues

The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir. According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the case and the cheques have been dishonoured."

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Sunny Leone Cancels Broadway Musical Performance Over Payment Issues
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter

Actress Sunny Leone has decided not perform in a musical show called "Abhimanyu" after facing defaults in payments.

The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the cheques have been dishonoured."

"This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in 'Abhimanyu'," the source added.

Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.

