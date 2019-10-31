Sunny Leone Cancels Broadway Musical Performance Over Payment Issues
The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir. According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the case and the cheques have been dishonoured."
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter
Actress Sunny Leone has decided not perform in a musical show called "Abhimanyu" after facing defaults in payments.
The show was choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.
According to a source, "Mr. Sandeep Mahavir has defaulted in the same and the cheques have been dishonoured."
"This is to bring to notice to all her fans and audience that she would not be performing in 'Abhimanyu'," the source added.
Sunny was set to perform in the show, that would be held in Ahmedabad from November 8-10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- WhatsApp May Soon Work on Multiple Devices at the Same Time; You Can Now Rejoice
- Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon