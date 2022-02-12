Sunny Leone Celebrates 4th Birthday of Her Twins, Calls Them Her 'Life and Laughter'

Sunny Leone recently shared an adorable family picture sending wishes to her twin sons, Asher and Noah, on their 4th birthday. The picture featured the two birthday boys surrounded by Sunny’s husband, Daniel Weber, their daughter, Nisha, and Sunny’s mother-in-law. The photo was snapped during the birthday celebration that the couple organised for their sons.

The Leone family celebrated the fourth birthday of Asher and Noah along with their friends. Sharing the picture on social media, Sunny mentioned how her life would be incomplete without her boys. “Happy Birthday, my baby boys Asher and Noah! Life would be incomplete without you two! You are the light and laughter of my day! I love you so much!” she wrote.

The birthday boys looked cute donning white printed shirts, while Nisha looked extremely charming wearing a pinkish white frock. Sunny and her mother-in-law were twinning in white tops, while husband Danny wore a contrasting black shirt with white polka spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Another snap from the party followed, which captured the entire family-cum-party, featuring the couple and their three children. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Thank you to our Family here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny and Danny adopted their first child, Nisha, before having two sons through surrogacy. It was back in 2018 when the couple announced the arrival of twin boys and shared a heart-warming picture where Sunny and Danny were holding the two boys while their daughter Nisha was spreading charm through her adorable smile. “God’s Plan,” Sunny called it while sharing the picture. “Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand, where she threw some rib-tickling punches as a stand-up comedian. While Sunny has worked in multiple Bollywood films, she now is breaking into South Cinema, with a few projects in the pipeline, including Rangeela and Shero.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.