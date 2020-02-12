Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunny Leone Celebrates Birthday of Twin Sons with Husband Daniel Weber, Daughter Nisha

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Actress Sunny Leone posted a heartwarming picture with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha, along with twins Asher and Noah for their birthday.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are doting parents of three. After their daughter Nisha, the couple welcomed twin sons Asher and Noah in 2018.

The cute duo celebrated their second birthday on February 11 (Tuesday). The family observed the joyous occasion together in Mumbai.

Sunny took to her Instagram handle to wish her sons. The Splitsvilla host wrote, “Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys!” and added how they bring joy and happiness to her world every day.

The proud mother could not gush more when she wrote that every time Noah and Asher smiled, laughed, jumped, played or called her “mama”, her heart melted.

In the photo, Sunny and Daniel can be seen sitting with their sons in front of a birthday cake. Nisha was also featured in the pic.

Daniel also shared the same picture on his Instagram page and hinted at how hard rearing children can get. He wrote whenever he thinks that he has everything figured out, his “craziest boys” manage to “flip it upside down”.

Check out adorable family pics below:

Sunny Leone was last seen on TV as a host of reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny started her stint in the Indian entertainment industry with Bigg Boss (Season 5).

She has worked in multiple Bollywood movies such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few, aside from featuring in a number of hit songs.

