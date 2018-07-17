English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter Nisha's 'Gotcha' Anniversary With Adorable Family Photo; See Here
Taking to her Instagram, Sunny posted a black and white photograph of herself along with her husband Daniel Weber embracing her daughter.
Image: Daniel/Instagram
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who has been receiving praises for her bold and abashed biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, shared an adorable family picture as she celebrated one year of 'gotcha' anniversary of daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, whom she adopted from a village in Latur last year.
Taking to her Instagram, Sunny posted a black and white photograph of herself along with her husband Daniel Weber embracing her daughter.
"One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your one year 'gotcha' anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!" Sunny captioned the image.
In March 2018, Daniel and Sunny welcomed their twin sons, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, through surrogacy. “We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she had announced their arrival in a social media post.
On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in the upcoming film Veeramadevi, a period war film directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan.
