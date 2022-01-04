Sunny Leone Complains Kapil Sharma 'Never' Says Hi to Her; Comedian's Reply Will Leave You ROFL

It is never a dull moment on Kapil Sharma’s chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian has hosted a number of Bollywood’s A-listers such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and recently cricket legend Kapil Dev with his Devils - the cricket team of 1983 World Cup. The latest celebs to appear as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show are actress Sunny Leone, singers Mika Singh, Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri. In one of the promo videos of the episode shared by a YouTube channel Lallu TV, Kapil Sharma can be seen telling Sunny Leone: “Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after a long time).” To this, the actress hilariously complains: “Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, you don’t call me, you don’t even say hi to me, nothing).”

Kapil, in the most Kapil Sharma way, replies: “Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai (I got married while waiting for you to share your phone number).” ROFL.

Further, in the promo video, Kapil Sharma can be seen pulling Mika Singh’s leg. Kapil recalls the first time he saw Mika - it was during a show of Daler Mehndi where the 54-year-old singer performed with Mika Singh. Kapil said it was the last time he saw Mika Singh with Daler Mehndi and spotted him with women only after that.

Kapil Sharma jokingly says: “Maine pehli bar paaji ko Daler paaji ke show mein dekha tha. Bass ek woh din tha aur aaj ka din hai, uske baad meine inko paaji ke sath nahi dekha, sirf ladkiyon ke sath dekha hai (The first time I saw Mika paaji was during his show with Daler paaji. That was the last time I saw him with Daler sir. After that, have only spotted him with women)” and leaves everyone on stage in splits.

Sunny Leone, Mika Singh, Toshi and Sharib Sabri will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming song titled Pangat.

