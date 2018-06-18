English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Become Victims of Vile Online Abuse For Sharing This Photo With Daughter Nisha
The couple had adopted the girl from Latur last year and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.
Image: Daniel/Instagram
As the world celebrated Father’s Day On June 17, Bollywood stars took to social media to share sweet memories with their invincible heroes – their fathers.
Daniel Weber too shared a photo of himself with wife Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha, but was shamed and trolled for the post that many thought was inappropriate. Daniel, who is also Sunny's manager, took to his official Instagram account and shared a bold and intimate photo of the family.
Daniel shared the photo with a caption that read, "This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stolen my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!"
As expected, the photo in which the family bared it all for the camera, didn't go down well with many. And the couple was subjected to rampant online abuse. “There is no pint uploading it on the internet. Keep that shit to yourself and keep it as private. Simple people have the right to troll her,” read one comment. Another Instagram user added, “DIRTY FAMILY”
However, their fans took over and shared posts in their support.
The couple had adopted the girl from Latur last year and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. As Sunny had said in her previous interviews, the process took two years.
