Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Keep Their Kids Engaged With Dancing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Proud parents Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber recently tried a little exercise to make their children smile. The actress and her husband took their three kids – daughter Nisha and twins Asher and Noah – for a mini stroll within the building premises. The duo danced to Justin Timberlake’s song as their children try to imitate them.

“Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 and I are trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol,” she captioned the video.



Sunny and Daniel can be seen showing off their dancing skills as their kids stare at them curiously. The Ragini MMS 2 star also shared a video on Instagram stories showing how she spends time at home while being in quarantine. She can be seen painting a coffee table. Not just Sunny Leone, but other actors have also shared concerns about how their kids are dealing with the current lockdown. A few days ago, actress Sameera Reddy shared her issues in an Instagram video.

She also mentioned signs to identify if a kid is suffering from anxiety and fear.

