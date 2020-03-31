Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Keep Their Kids Engaged With Dancing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Proud parents Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber recently tried a little exercise to make their children smile. The actress and her husband took their three kids – daughter Nisha and twins Asher and Noah – for a mini stroll within the building premises. The duo danced to Justin Timberlake’s song as their children try to imitate them.
“Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 and I are trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol,” she captioned the video.
Sunny and Daniel can be seen showing off their dancing skills as their kids stare at them curiously. The Ragini MMS 2 star also shared a video on Instagram stories showing how she spends time at home while being in quarantine. She can be seen painting a coffee table. Not just Sunny Leone, but other actors have also shared concerns about how their kids are dealing with the current lockdown. A few days ago, actress Sameera Reddy shared her issues in an Instagram video.
It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more . Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts. -constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often. -always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s 🙏🏼 please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . ❤️#staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown
She also mentioned signs to identify if a kid is suffering from anxiety and fear.
