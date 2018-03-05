Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Welcome Twin Boys Via Surrogacy

Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018

Image: Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who had adopted a baby girl with husband Daniel Weber in July 2017, has now been blessed with two baby boys.The actor took to Instagram to announce the big news and shared that her family is now complete with Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She wrote that while the baby boys were born just a few weeks before, they were alive in their hearts for many years."God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone," read the caption alongside her family photograph.Sunny also shared that Asher and Noah are their biological children as the couple had opted for surrogacy years ago. "Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy!," she wrote.The actor has been married to Daniel and were awaiting a baby for more than six years until they decided to adopt a girl from Latur, Maharashtra. Leone had applied for adoption on the web portal of CARA, the apex body for adoption, on September 30 last year, and was referred a child on June 21.On completing all the formalities the actor was allowed to take the child from Latur in Maharashtra into pre-adoption foster care and took their daughter home post the legal approval.