Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber's Daughter Has a Special Surprise for Them on Wedding Anniversary

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and it looks like the couple, apart from a cake prepared by their daughter Nisha, had a lot more to share to sweeten the occasion.Sunny shared with her millions of Instagram followers a picture of a sweet kiss with her husband on their wedding anniversary. She also revealed that their daughter Nisha had baked a cake herself to help them celebrate the occasion."Happy Anniversary @DanielWeber99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! The greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake," she wrote.Sunny paired a pink sweatshirt with blue jeans while Daniel Weber had donned a black vest and shorts. The couple seemed to be having a great time with their adorable daughter. Leone and Weber are married since 2011 and adopted Nisha in 2017. They are parents to twin boysNoah and Asher as well and the actress often shares pictures of her family on social media.Leone, who worked in adult films before setting the pulses of Indian masses racing with her Bollywood innings, recently talked about how she had met her husband Daniel.She said he was "not comfortable" with her making adult films with other actors, so he cast himself in her projects. "He's been so considerate and supportive. In fact, because he wasn't comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he started working with me and then we started our own company," read an excerpt from her post for a popular Facebook page.In the post, Sunny also described her and Daniel's love story in details - it is perfect for a romantic film's plot complete with a romantic first date leading up to a dreamy proposal.