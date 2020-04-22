MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sunny Leone Dons '80s Style for Retro Aerobics Workout; Watch Video

Image courtesy: Instagram/Sunny Leone

Image courtesy: Instagram/Sunny Leone

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
Share this:

Ditching the new generations yoga pants, Sunny Leone tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: "Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!"

In the second video, the "Mastizaade" actress was seen exercising on the song 80's hit "Maniac" with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

"Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I'm so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun," she said.

Sunny had shared another dance video of herself earlier this month.

She had used her signature dance moves include "chapati", "belna" (process of preparing chapati) and "jalebi"! The Bollywood star took to Instagram to reveal her signature moves, which include these 'desi' steps.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +45,345*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +87,543*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +35,044*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,154*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres