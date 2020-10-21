Sunny Leone Drops Adorable Birthday Message for Husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone took to Instagram to post a heartwarming birthday message for her husband Daniel Weber. Along with the note, Sunny shared a cute picture featuring herself and the birthday boy.

In the picture, Sunny is looking gorgeous as always while Daniel looks handsome. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!"

Sunny also posted another picture where she can be seen donning in green top paired with white pants as she is prepping up to get back to work. The caption of the picture reads, "Stairway to heaven baby....except I ain't no angel!! Lol jk almost “go” time!! Getting geared up to come back and work work work!”

Sunny is currently spending her time with Daniel and their children Noah, Asher and Nisha.

Last week, Sunny also shared a heartfelt note as Nisha turned 5. A part of her note reads, “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God”.

Meanwhile, Sunny’s upcoming action thriller web series Bullets is all set to light up the screen. The teaser of the series is already out and it seems like Sunny along with Karishma Tanna will going to set the screen on fire with their bold and fearless characters. The series will be streaming from October 30 on Mx Player.