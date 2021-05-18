Sunny Leone Enjoys Monsoon in Kerala, Shares Stunning Pics

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slew of pictures with her fans. In the photos, Sunny can be seen enjoying the monsoon in all-black attire as she poses for the camera. The actress can be seen wearing a black hoodie which she has teamed with a pair of leggings of the same colour. She has completed her look with black sneakers and a beautiful smile.

In the photographs, Sunny is making a victory sign. A beautiful waterfall amidst the hills can be seen in the backdrop of the pictures. The star has her head covered with a hoodie cap as it rains at the scenic location in Kerala. Along with the pictures, Sunny has penned an inspiring note which states that no matter what the “situation” is like, every one of us should “make the best” of it.

This note by the beauty is an inspiring one, especially during a time when people are depressed looking at the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. As soon as Sunny posted the pictures, her fans showered love on her post. While most of them posted love struck and heart emojis in the comments sections, some others appreciated her style. The post has been liked by more than six lakh Instagram users.

Sunny is spending some quality time with her family in Kerala as she is also shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film Shero. The 40-year-old will be making her Malayalam debut with this psychological thriller. She also has Rangeela and a Tamil film, Veeramadevi, in the pipeline.

