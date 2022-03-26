Sunny Leone Exudes Oomph in Vacation Pictures, Steals the Show in Red Monokini

Adult star-turned- Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is on an exotic holiday these days in the Maldives with her family. The Anamika actor has shared some breathtaking pictures and videos in a red cut-out monokini from her vacation. Sunny is well-versed in the art of carrying beachwear. In her latest pictures, the actor looks gorgeous.

Sunny shared a video in which she is running on a secluded beach surrounded by beautiful blue waves. Waves tumble around her as she flows and blows kisses at the camera in the video. The video was shared by the celebrity with the caption, “Running to you baby!! A private island just for us." She chose a red one-piece swimsuit for the video.

A few days ago, the actor had shared another photo of herself, as well as a peek into her adventurous getaway. She’s rocking sexy beach looks in bright monokinis. In the first image, Sunny is seen relaxing by a pool, soaking up the rays. She didn’t need a filter since she nailed the beach aesthetic in lilac and burnt orange cut-out monokini. She finished her outfit with wide sunglasses and naked beachy make-up with a coral pout.

Advertisement

Sunny also posted a cute photo with her husband, Daniel Weber. She doesn’t appear to mind being stranded on an island with her spouse. She can be seen sitting on Weber’s shoulder in the photo, which we simply heart.

Sunny Leone’s travel journals include a specific mention of the Maldives. And we don’t believe anyone will want confirmation of this. Sunny travelled to the island for a holiday in January as well. She was dressed in the same red monokini and a printed shrug.

Sunny Leone’s next film will be Shero in Malayalam. Rajesh Keshav also appears in the Sreejith Vijayan-directed film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.