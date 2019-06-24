Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here

In a small clip shared by Sunny Leone on social media, the actress can be seen flaunting her Bihari accent that she is learning for an upcoming film.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Actress Sunny Leone has slowly and steadily covered grounds in Bollywood and is all set to play a Bhojpuri character in her upcoming film Kokakola, which is set in Uttar Pradesh. While the 38-year-old actress is still working on her diction to get the character right, she gave a glimpse into what she has learnt till now, leaving her fans quite impressed with her progress in the matter.

Sunny posted a small clip on her social media handles which shows her speaking to the camera person in the vernacular language. She captioned the post, "When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect." Sunny says in the video, "Oye, kya be. Kaam kar. Mujhe chod. Bye. (Hey man, what's up. Do your job and leave me alone). Even tough Sunny nails whatever little she says in the video, she looks adorable while doing it is what has caught our attention the most. Watch video here:

Shedding light on Kokakola, Sunny had earlier told IANS (via timesnow.com), "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Kokakola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

She added, "When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram