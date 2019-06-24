Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
In a small clip shared by Sunny Leone on social media, the actress can be seen flaunting her Bihari accent that she is learning for an upcoming film.
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter
Actress Sunny Leone has slowly and steadily covered grounds in Bollywood and is all set to play a Bhojpuri character in her upcoming film Kokakola, which is set in Uttar Pradesh. While the 38-year-old actress is still working on her diction to get the character right, she gave a glimpse into what she has learnt till now, leaving her fans quite impressed with her progress in the matter.
Sunny posted a small clip on her social media handles which shows her speaking to the camera person in the vernacular language. She captioned the post, "When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect." Sunny says in the video, "Oye, kya be. Kaam kar. Mujhe chod. Bye. (Hey man, what's up. Do your job and leave me alone). Even tough Sunny nails whatever little she says in the video, she looks adorable while doing it is what has caught our attention the most. Watch video here:
When you are in character all the time 😂😂#SunnyLeone #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect #MethodActing pic.twitter.com/rwZ3SvcWpF— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 22, 2019
Shedding light on Kokakola, Sunny had earlier told IANS (via timesnow.com), "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Kokakola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."
She added, "When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right."
