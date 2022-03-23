Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Sexy Curves As She Slips into Vibrant Swimsuit for Maldives Vacay; See Pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is always a step ahead in keeping her fans and followers hooked to her gorgeous looks. Also, we all are aware that Sunny’s holiday mood is on and currently the actress is on a family vacation in the Maldives. Moreover, her love for the exotic location is no secret, as the Ek Paheli Leela actress very often flies down to the island whenever she needs a break. And this time, Sunny Leone is making the island look more beautiful with her exotic beach looks.

While sharing the glimpses of her fascinating vacation, the actress dropped a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, in which she is sporting sultry beach looks in colourful monokinis. In the first picture, Sunny can be seen resting beside a pool, as she soaks in the sunlight. Indeed, Sunny doesn’t need a filter, as she nailed the beach look in a multi-coloured cut-out monokini. She completed her look with big sunglasses and nude beachy make with coral shade lipstick. While posting the picture she wrote, “No filter needed in this paradise!” Check out Sunny Leone’s beach look over here:

Next Sunny can be seen flaunting her enviable curves in a colorful monokini. The blue water and white beaches of Maldives have definitely won the actress’ heart as she can be seen posing at the sea in chic multi-colour with neon base, which she paired with a matching colour shrug. She completed the look with blue sunglasses, a beach hat, and white flip-flops. In one of the pictures sunny can be seen striking a goofy pose at the sea, while in the second picture she looked alluring as she posed on the stairs of the boat. While dropping the pictures, Sunny wrote in the caption, “Out at sea in this cute suit!” Check out Sunny Leone’s bikini look here:

Needless to say, Sunny’s beach photo became an instant hit on social media. The actress dropped a few videos from her vacation, in which she can be seen enjoying underwater diving and water rides in the same multicolored monokini.

Sunny Leone came to India to participate in Bigg Boss. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. The actress has completed 10 years in the industry.

