Sunny Leone Gives a Sneak Peek of 'Masti On Sets' in BTS Video

Sunny Leone treated fans on social media with some fun glimpses from her shoot day. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming web series, Anamika. The team of the Vikram Bhatt directorial started shooting for the series last month in Mumbai. In the short clip, Sunny seems to look happy to return to the sets after a long break. She is seen entertaining the cast and crew by breaking into an impromptu dance and enjoying herself. The clip is recorded next to a make-shift snack stall near a popular studio in Mumbai. The actress is seen holding a steel plate and matka on one side of the shoulders and showing off some quirky grooves. She is dressed in an olive coloured jumpsuit and completed her look with minimal makeup.

Sharing the fun BTS from the shoot, she wrote, “Masti on sets”

Sunny also took to her Instagram stories to share some additional fun snippets. Sunny is wearing a pair of black boots and carrying a black coloured backpack. She treated fans with a picture where she was seen posing next to two bags containing smashed paani puris lying on the floor.

While sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Just another day at work with paani puri!!"

In another picture, Sunny is seen sitting casually on the floor. In the canid click, she can be seen surrounded by a mess of paani puris around her. She wrote on top of the photo, "I did not make this mess".

The web series Anamika directed by Vikram also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Touted to be an action thriller, the show which will release on OTT platform will have a total of ten episodes.