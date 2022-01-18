Sunny Leone Grooves to Bangladeshi Number Dushtu Polapain; Watch Video

Sunny Leone is currently the talk of the town all thanks to her recent appearance in the Bangladeshi music video 'Dushtu Polapain.' It is produced by a new Bangladeshi music label named TM Records. The record label has just released a preview for the new song, which has already generated a great deal of curiosity and buzz on social media. Kaushik Hossain Taposh has penned the lyrics. Prominent Bangladeshi vocalist and National award winner Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee has lent her voice to this number.

Sunny Leone on Tuesday shared a small clip of herself dancing to the item song. In the video, Sunny Leone looks beautiful. She is winning hearts with her jaw-dropping dance moves. She has captioned the teaser, “Dushtu Polapain ft. Taposh.” The tantalising song has been directed by the famed Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh.

Fans are going crazy over Sunny Leone’s sensuous avatar. The video has gained a massive 1.6 million views, so far, and is still counting.

A while back, another music video of hers became a hot topic in the Showbiz world. According to reports, the music video, which was previously known as Madhuban, was renamed Panghat after garnering widespread criticism from priests and activists. The song was later revised and uploaded on YouTube with new lyrics.

Sunny Leone will be next seen in Malayalam film Shero. The action-thriller is directed by Sreejith Vijayan. Sunny Leone has often shared behind-the-scene glimpses from the sets of the film. As per the teaser, Sunny's character looks strong and fearless.

