Actress Sunny Leone has a new meditating partner, which happens to be a lizard! Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself using a heart filter, with Indian classical music playing in the background. In the video, she points out towards a lizard resting on a plant.

"Just the lizard and I this morning!! Meditated together," she wrote alongside the video, which currently has 670K likes.

Recently, Sunny had posted a black-and-white video on Instagram where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle. "All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video.

She has been very active on social media and has kept fans updated on her life amid the pandemic. Previously she had also shared a selfie of her 'sparkling' self and pictures of her celebrating her daughter Nisha's 'Gotcha' day. Three years ago she had adopted her daughter on the same date.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the song 'Battiyan Bujhado' from the film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty.

She is currently in the United States with her spouse Daniel Weber and three children.