Sunny Leone Has Fun Swimming Session With Daughter Nisha, Shares Video

Actress Sunny Leone has shared a candid video on Instagram from her swimming session at her friend’s residence. In the video, the actress can be seen taking a dip with daughter Nisha in the pool.

In the fun clip, Sunny is seen wearing a blue bikini. On the other hand, little Nisha is wearing a cute pink monokini and swimming goggles. We see the trio super pumped up as they splash into the swimming pool together.

Sharing the fun video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Girls just wanna have fun! @nuria.contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur! More shenanigans tomorrow! Thanks Nuria for always having us over!”

Sunny has actively been updating fans with glimpses from her Los Angeles diaries on her Instagram profile.

She marked India’s 74th Independence Day with a happy beachside photo. The picture shows the couple smiling as they spend time around an LA beach. Sunny wrote in the caption, "Happy Independence Day India! Beach time with @dirrty99”

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we saw the family celebrating the festival together. Sunny shared several pictures of Nisha tying a rakhi to her twin brothers and also to her father.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love @dirrty99 Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME!,” read the caption.

Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.