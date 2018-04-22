Sunny Leone Heads To South Africa To Shoot 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone'

: Actress Sunny Leone is heading to South Africa to shoot Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She says this year has been one of the best years of her life."It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for . This is one of the best year of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of m1y biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team their," Sunny said in a statement.Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone.The show Karenjit Kaur..., which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada.It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.