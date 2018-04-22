GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sunny Leone Heads To South Africa To Shoot 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone'

It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sunny Leone Heads To South Africa To Shoot 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone'
Image: Instagram/ Sunny Leone
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is heading to South Africa to shoot Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She says this year has been one of the best years of her life.

"It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for . This is one of the best year of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of m1y biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team their," Sunny said in a statement.

Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone.

The show Karenjit Kaur..., which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada.

It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You