English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone Heads To South Africa To Shoot 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone'
It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.
Image: Instagram/ Sunny Leone
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is heading to South Africa to shoot Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She says this year has been one of the best years of her life.
"It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for . This is one of the best year of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of m1y biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team their," Sunny said in a statement.
Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone.
The show Karenjit Kaur..., which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada.
It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.
Also Watch
"It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for . This is one of the best year of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of m1y biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team their," Sunny said in a statement.
Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone.
The show Karenjit Kaur..., which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada.
It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Tippling Point | Jagermeister, the Hunters' Poison Has Many a Myth Attached to it
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI & Up GTI Driven: What's So Special about These Performance Cars?
- Photos From Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Mehendi Ceremony Will Make You Want To Attend One
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery – See Pics