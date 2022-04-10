Sunny Leone Hilariously Fails at Flyboarding in Maldives Despite Several Attempts, Watch

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s love for the Maldives is an open secret. Whenever she needs a break, the actress flies to the exotic island. The actress was in the Maldives last month, but it appears that she still misses the beachy locales, as she dropped another video from her trip.

This time it isn’t any beach look, but Sunny tried her hands at water sports, which was a complete failure. We are not saying this, but the actress has accepted this herself. Taking to her Instagram account, the Ek Paheli Leela actress dropped a video of herself trying her hand at flyboarding.

In the video, Sunny can be seen struggling to learn the proper use of the flyboard, as she falls into the water several times. Sunny gave at least seven attempts to learn flyboarding and unfortunately flunked all seven times. The actress rightly captioned the video, as she wrote, “Epic Fail!!” and ended her caption with a laughing emoticon.

Advertisement

Sunny donned the complete flyboarding gear, which included a helmet, red life jacket atop a swimsuit. Although the video isn’t very clear, it appears that the actress fully enjoyed the moment, as she gave so many attempts at the sport, so that she could nail it. Even the netizens loved Sunny’s dedication and found the video to be super cute.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had unveiled the first look of her upcoming Tamil film OMG (Oh My Ghost). While dropping a video, she wrote in the caption, “Every queen has a history, but she is a queen of mystery. So happy to unveil the first look of Oh My Ghost,” she ended her caption with a heart-eye emoticon.

The poster of the film features Sunny in a fierce avatar with two swords in her hands. Yuvan’s directorial features Sunny, Satish and Sanjana in pivotal roles. The poster of the film was also released by actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on their respective social media accounts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.