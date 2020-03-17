Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Train Kids to Wear Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

The pandemic led by the Coronavirus is spreading globally, leading to a worldwide standstill. In India too, people including several celebrities have started taking precautions as the virus has infected a large number of people. Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share how her family is trying to fight the pandemic.

In the picture shared, Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber and her three toddlers can be seen wearing masks. “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!” she wrote.

Check it out below:

Sunny also shared a video of being bored under quarantine. Making funny faces, she wrote, "The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!"

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids, four-year-old Nisha, who they had adopted from Latur and twin boys Noah and Asher, who turned two in March.

