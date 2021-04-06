movies

Sunny Leone is 'Forced to Go Back Home' For Lockdown

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on a boat and said that she is being 'forced' to go home due to the lockdown.

Actress Sunny Leone on Monday informed that she is forced to return home from a shoot for lockdown, owing to the resurgence in Covid cases.

Sunny posted an Instagram image that captures her standing at a jetty, dressed casually in a top, trousers, mask and sunglasses.

“Forced to go back home for #lockdown !!! Stay Safe Everyone," Sunny captioned the photograph.

Sunny’s Instagram post comes a day after the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown across the state till April-end, besides stringent weekday norms to combat the resurgence.

As per the new rules, film or television shootings can continue without crowds, and Covid-19 test certificates are mandatory for all staff and people at the various venues.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have contracted the virus in the last few days, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members working on the set of his film Ram Setu have also tested positive for Covid-19.

first published:April 05, 2021, 20:51 IST