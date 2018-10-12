English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone is Vacationing in Mexico with Husband Daniel Weber; See Photos
Sunny Leone is currently holidaying in Mexico’s popular tourist getaway Cancun and how.
Sunny Leone will next star opposite Manish Paul in the Hindi remake of the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Sunny Leone sure knows how to vacation right.
The 37-year-old actor is currently in Mexico’s popular holiday destination Cancun, enjoying some relaxed time by the water with her husband Daniel Weber.
Sunny, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2, has been sharing images of her beach vacay on Instagram.
In one of them, she flaunts her svelte body in a white bikini and a beach hat with the deep blue ocean in the background.
“Ya know...just taking a walk...Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean!” she captioned it.
In another set of photos clicked by the pool side, she is sporting glasses and a black monokini. “Fun by the pool all day!!” she captioned them.
Check out other images from her Mexican holiday here:
Sunny has recently been in the news for her role in VC Vadivudaiyan’s Rs. 100 crore period-drama Veeramahadevi. Several pro-Kannada groups have been protesting against an adult star playing the titular role of Veeramahadevi, a warrior princess widely revered in south India. The big-budget film will mark Leone's debut in Tamil and Telugu film industry.
Despite being at the heart of controversies every now and then, Sunny has established a firm footing in Bollywood. Her wax statue was inducted in Madame Tussauds, Delhi, in September.
Last seen in Zee5’s Karenjit Kaur—The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, a web series on her life, she will next star opposite Manish Paul in the Hindi remake of the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet.
