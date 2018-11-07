Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Extend Diwali Greetings to Fans

Happy Diwali to all of you! Love and light for life.....stay as positive as you can this year ....please wish your families from Mom, Roohi, Yash and me!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bm2NTYfgRP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2018

The mood is festive and happy, post the Diwali puja in the office today. Here’s wishing you all a safe and very #HappyDiwali from us ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/tqJcMF60cJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali to all . Hope you all find the light in you . Be happy , be kind, be safe . ✨🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/X1TmaWSpa6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali everyone! 💥

शुभ दीपावली 💥



Hope you all are celebrating with your family and loved ones 😍



Let’s make this Diwali memorable !

Avoid bursting loud crackers as Animals 🐾 and small kids get scared and those toxic fumes will only hurt everyone!! #HappyDiwali 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/dzhEBdd0K0 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 7, 2018

Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali. Let the light in your houses echo in your hearts and let’s light up the world with our positivity instead of crackers ;) . pic.twitter.com/SkAhn84CNp — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 7, 2018

