Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Extend Diwali Greetings to Fans
On the occasion of Diwali, several stars including Anupam Kher, Kajol, Sunil Shetty, Anushka Sharma extended Diwali greeting to their fans urging them to not burst loud crackers.
Images posted by celebs on their social media accounts.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, in New York for work, tweeted: "My dear countrymen, Happy Diwali to all of you. May God fulfil all your wishes."
Filmmaker Karan Johar too greeted everyone and asked people to stay positive -- always.
Happy Diwali to all of you! Love and light for life.....stay as positive as you can this year ....please wish your families from Mom, Roohi, Yash and me!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bm2NTYfgRP— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2018
Actor Varun Dhawan posted a beautiful picture with his family to extend Diwali greetings to his fans. "Happy diwali to everyone from the Dhawans", he captioned the post.
Actor Akshay Kumar treated his fans to a picture of post Diwali puja, featuring his wife and author Twinkle Khanna, his daughter Nitara and his office team.
The mood is festive and happy, post the Diwali puja in the office today. Here’s wishing you all a safe and very #HappyDiwali from us ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/tqJcMF60cJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 7, 2018
Apart from wishing the people, actresses Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone urged their fans to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.
Happy Diwali to all . Hope you all find the light in you . Be happy , be kind, be safe . ✨🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/X1TmaWSpa6— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 7, 2018
"Let's make this Diwali memorable. Avoid bursting loud crackers as animals and small kids get scared and those toxic fumes will only hurt everyone," Sunny tweeted.
Happy Diwali everyone! 💥— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 7, 2018
शुभ दीपावली 💥
Hope you all are celebrating with your family and loved ones 😍
Let’s make this Diwali memorable !
Avoid bursting loud crackers as Animals 🐾 and small kids get scared and those toxic fumes will only hurt everyone!! #HappyDiwali 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/dzhEBdd0K0
Anushka posted a short animated video of a dog thanking humans for "bursting less crackers this time".
Here's what others said:
Kajol: Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali. Let the light in your houses echo in your hearts and let's light up the world with our positivity instead of crackers.
Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali. Let the light in your houses echo in your hearts and let’s light up the world with our positivity instead of crackers ;) . pic.twitter.com/SkAhn84CNp— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 7, 2018
Arjun Kapoor: Love and happiness to you all.
Kajal Aggarwal: Wishing you love, light and happiness all through the year.
Sunil Shetty: Let the lights Shine On. Stay happy and healthy.
