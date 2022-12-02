Sunny Leone 'Loves' Uorfi Javed's Choice of Outfits and Calls Them 'Fab'; Latter Responds

Uorfi Javed is known for her fashion choices. While some often troll the Bigg Boss OTT fame for the same, others have repeatedly appreciated her for experimenting something new with her outfits. Looks like Sunny Leone is a fan of Uorfi Javed’s choice of outfits too. In a recent episode of Splitsvilla 14, Sunny praised Uorfi and called her fashion ‘fab’.

“Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab," she said as Uorfi sported a sheer black dress which has two swans covering her breasts. To this, Uorfi also responded by saying that nobody can compete with her outfits. “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me but you can’t compete with my outfit. It is always out of anyone’s imagination," she said.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media when one of the users asked if Splitsvilla is scripted. Uorfi immediately denied it and mentioned that even though she used to think the same, her perception changed after she joined the show. Uorfi also claimed that all the emotions displayed on the TV screen are real and raw. “So, when I used to watch the show as a child, I used to think that it was all scripted but when I went there, I realized it is absolutely not. The emotions are very real, very raw. When you are in that situation without a mobile, that becomes your life. It’s completely real,” she said.

Later, when another fan asked Uorfi about her favourite contestant on Splitsvilla 14, she revealed when it comes to friendship, it was Kashish Thakur who ended up close to her heart. “Friendship wise I think Kashish Thakur. I really liked him. I still like him. He is still very close to my heart. We are very great friends. We’re very good friends. As a contestant, I would say Hamid Barkzi, I really liked Hamid. I liked Honey Kamboj and Soundous Moufakir also,” she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here