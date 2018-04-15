English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone Made This Promise To Elder Daughter Nisha After Kathua Outrage
Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and many others also condemned the heinous crime on social media and asked for justice.
File photo of actress Sunny Leone (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Sunny Leone made a promise to her elder daughter Nisha that she will protect her from all evil. Sunny adopted Nisha last year from an orphanage.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, Sunny addressed a note to Nisha saying: "I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Children should feel safe against evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs."
Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are also parents to twins Asher and Noah, who were born via surrogacy this year.
Sunny's tweet arrives in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Kathua.
Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and many others also condemned the heinous crime on social media and asked for justice.
The minor girl from the Bakerwal community was kidnapped on January 10; taken to a temple in Rasana village in Kathua. Her attackers, which included a temple official and policemen, drugged and gang raped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in forest nearby seven days later. The girl was attacked to scare away the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.
(With IANS inputs)
