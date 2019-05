Sunny Leone Dances with Little Son on a Peppy Punjabi Number, Watch Video

In a new Instagram post, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone can be seen prompting her little son to dance. In the video, she is holding on to her baby and dancing to the song "Gaddi moudan ge" along with actor-host Rannvijay Singha.She captioned the video taken at an airport: "Off to #mtvsplitsvilla season 12! #SunnyLeone #TikTokwithSunny #returnoftiktok."Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017. They announced birth of their sons, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy last year.Currently, on a work trip to Jaipur, she is setting the town on fire by posing in a floral bikini."Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in my private villa pool here in Jaipur," she posted on Instagram on Monday.Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Veeramadevi. she is also working in many Hindi film projects.Follow @news18movies for more