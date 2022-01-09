Sunny Leone Makes Shocking Statement About Bollywood on Kapil Sharma Show; Comedian's Reaction

Sunny Leone recently appeared with Mika Singh, Toshi and Sharib Sabri on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming song titled Pangat. On the comedy show, the actress joked that she is the only ‘buddhu’ in Bollywood because she is punctual and always arrives on film sets on time. In a new promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show shared on Sony TV’s official Instagram page, Mika Singh can be seen lauding Sunny Leone for always being punctual at work. He says on the show: ‘Sunny ka main bahut bada fan hu, jab inke saath maine world tour kiya tha, ek percent bhi inke andar koi nakhra ya attitude wali baat nahi thi. Punctual thi humesha, 7 o’clock sharp yeh show pe pohochti thi (I am a big fan of Sunny. When I went on a world tour with her, I noticed that she did not have any tantrums or attitude. She was always punctual and would reach the sets of the show at 7 o’clock sharp).’

To this, Sunny Leone hilariously replies: ‘Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (I am the only fool in this industry who comes on time).” Her reply leaves Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh in splits.

The promo video also shows Kapil Sharma pulling Mika Singh’s leg over his wedding plans. He asks Sunny Leone: ‘Kab shaadi krega Mika Singh (When will Mika Singh get married)?’ She bursts into laughter and replies: ‘Agle saal (next year).’

Toshi Sabri also shared a ROFL anecdote about Mika Singh’s wedding plans. He can be seen saying in the aforementioned clip: ‘Maine bhai ko ek do baar sawal kia seriously ki bhai kr lo (shaadi) hume bhi dekhna hai bacche apke. Bhai bolte hai, ‘Oye, abhi tu mere ghar mein kaise aata hai? Ghanti bajata hai?’ Maine kaha nahi. ‘Seedha andar aata hai na?’ Maine bola haa. ‘Shaadi kar lunga toh aa nahi payega’ (I asked Mika bhai seriously a couple of times to get married. He asked me, ‘How do you enter my house now? Do you ring the bell?’ I said no. He said, ‘You come straight inside, right?’ I said yes. ‘If I get married, you won’t be able to do that’).’

Sunny will next be seen in Shero and Rangeela.

