Sunny Leone on Completing Nine Years in Bollywood: I Want to Stay Here

Image Source : IANS

On completing nine years in the industry, Sunny Leone opens up about her journey in Bollywood so far.

It has been nine years now for Sunny Leone in Bollywood, almost all of it in the spotlight and, of course, she wants to stay here.

After appearing in Bigg Boss season 5 in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 the same year. Sunny describes the stint so far as amazing.

“I think it has been absolutely amazing. I do feel that I can follow my dreams and be in a place that is just so amazing. It is one of India’s most amazing places," Sunny told IANS.

The actress, who is a mother of children Nisha, Noah and Asher, is looking for a brighter future.

“I have really put in a lot of time on myself being here, and I want to stay here. Looking forward to many many more good experiences," said Sunny, who is currently busy with MTV Splitsvilla.

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show Anamika, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

first published:April 05, 2021, 11:04 IST