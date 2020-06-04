Sunny Leone on Flying to LA Amid Lockdown: 'Was Sad to Leave Mumbai, Want to be on Next Flight to India'

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids amid the lockdown last month. The actress has said in a new interview that they decided to take the long journey to the US in order to be with her husband's family. She also said that she is waiting to return to Mumbai as soon as she possibly can.

"It was a 39-hour-long journey. It was tiring, but somehow, the flight timings worked out well for the kids' sleeping schedules. Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones," Sunny told Bombay Times.

The actress said that she wants to return to India as soon as possible. "The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India," she said.



Sunny recently shared a video on Instagram of her feeding a giraffe. "Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis' they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible," Sunny captioned the video.



