GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sunny Leone on Tamil Debut: I'm Okay Doing Films in Different Languages

Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2018, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sunny Leone on Tamil Debut: I'm Okay Doing Films in Different Languages
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Loading...
Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.

Asked if she is looking to do more regional films, Sunny told IANS: "I am only looking to make films that I am interested in and if it is in a different language then I am ok with it."

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi.

Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.

Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV.

What's next for Sunny?

"I have a couple things in the pipeline that I am not allowed to discuss just yet," she added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...