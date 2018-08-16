English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunny Leone on Tamil Debut: I'm Okay Doing Films in Different Languages
Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Loading...
Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Tamil debut, says she is okay with starring in films in different languages.
Asked if she is looking to do more regional films, Sunny told IANS: "I am only looking to make films that I am interested in and if it is in a different language then I am ok with it."
Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi.
Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.
Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV.
What's next for Sunny?
"I have a couple things in the pipeline that I am not allowed to discuss just yet," she added.
Also Watch
Asked if she is looking to do more regional films, Sunny told IANS: "I am only looking to make films that I am interested in and if it is in a different language then I am ok with it."
Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi.
Directed by V.C. Vadivudaiyan, Veeramadevi also stars Navdeep in a pivotal role.
Currently, Sunny is seen hosting the season 11 of youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV.
What's next for Sunny?
"I have a couple things in the pipeline that I am not allowed to discuss just yet," she added.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...