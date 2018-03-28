GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone On Welcoming Twins Noah, Asher: This is Like the Biggest Hit Story of Our Lives

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who had adopted a baby girl with husband Daniel Weber in July 2017, welcomed twin boys via surrogacy earlier this month.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Sunny Leone
Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber welcomed twin boys earlier this month. The couple opted for surrogacy and had announced the big news on social media, writing their family was complete with Nisha Kaur Weber (daughter), Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

In an interview with mid-day, the 36-year-old actress, who is currently in India for work commitments, opened up about the life after the arrival of her baby boys Noah and Asher, surrogacy, and how adopted daughter Nisha has dealt with the new change.

"We've been wanting to have kids for long and now, we are one big happy family. Our life has changed for the better. This is like the biggest hit story of our lives," Leone said.

On opting for surrogacy, Leone said that they had been planning it for many years, but were waiting for the right time.

"We found out about our three children on the same day — we got an official confirmation letter of Nisha's adoption on June 21 (2017), the same day that we were doing the IVF transfer of the boys."

When asked how Nisha has taken to the new change, she said, "Daniel and I make sure we spend some time during the day only with Nisha, without the twins around, as we don't want her to feel neglected."

