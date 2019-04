Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Former Profession and Trolls on Arbaaz Khan's Chat Show

Of late, Arbaaz Khan has been making headlines for his celebrity chat show titled Pinch. The latest one to join the actor is Sunny Leone. The show is known for its candid format where Bollywood celebrities discuss being trolled and also finding adulation.Although the full episode is yet to be premiered, Arbaaz took to Twitter to share the promo of the new episode as he introduces his new guest. In the 48 seconds long clip, Sunny reads a tweet which stated that "#SunnyLeone anticipated #pornban and wisely shifted her career."In her response, she says, "Seriously, I am a visionary."Apparently, the actress will address her past life and her choice of becoming adult actor star. Talking Opening about her former profession and her journey in Bollywood in the preview, she says, "I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time. Have I evolved? Absolutely. Have I moved on? Absolutely."Earlier when Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the show, she read out some trolls commenting on social media about how she should dress and behave, considering she is a mother now. One particular comment felt very rude to her and implied that Saif Ali Khan should ideally control Kareena, at least with the way she dresses. But Kareena managed to sail past it, courtesy her uncaring attitude and humour.Retorting the comment she said, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me... and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason why I am wearing it... I am taking a dip."Talking about the show, on Pinch, host Arbaaz Khan grills some of the biggest names in Bollywood regarding their social media interactions. The 10 episode series will feature names like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone among others.Follow @News18Movies for more