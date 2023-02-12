Sunny Leone is one of the most popular and beloved celebrities in Bollywood. The diva has inspired women from around the country to always follow their dreams and lead their stories. As a bold and empowering actress, Sunny has a massive fan following not just in India, but also on an international level. The actress is an avid social media user and she often drops glimpses of her personal and professional life. On Sunday, the Jism 2 actress celebrated her twins Trevor and Noah’s birthday and dropped a super adorable family pic.

In the snap posted on her official Instagram handle, Sunny Leone is seen decked up in a white sleeveless floral kurta with matching earrings. She kept her hair untied and wore red heels. Her husband, Daniel, matched with her and sported a white shirt. He completed his look with black pair of pants and black shoes. Their twins were also colour-coordinated with them. The little munchkins wore white polo shirts with blue jeans. Sunny and Daniel’s daughter, Nisha, wore a frock with cute white unicorns on it. She stood in the centre with her brothers. All of them flashed their radiant smiles for the picture.

Taking to the captions, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baby boys!! You both are beyond a Gift from God! Love you so much my little angels Asher and Noah!!@dirrty99 and Nisha."

Take a look at the posy here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday love on the actress’ little munchkins. Her fans dropped sweet comments on ‘perfect family picture.’ and several heart emoticons.

Reacting to the post, one of Sunny’s fans wrote, “Best family goals in this world.” Another fan commented, “Very beautiful family madam.” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday little angels! I wish I could celebrate you both in person, love you both.” “Happy birthday Asher and Noah, God bless you both”, read one comment."

Sunny and Daniel adopted a girl Nisha in 2017, and became parents to twin boys- Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018.

