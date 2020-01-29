Sunny Leone Posts Masked Selfie to Caution Against Coronavirus, Asks Fans to be Smart and Safe

Sunny Leone has cautioned her fans and online family against the epidemic of coronavirus. Sharing a masked selfie on Instagram with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny wrote, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the coronavirus can't affect you! Be smart and be safe."

The Jism 2 actress is sporting a lime green sweatshirt and heart-shaped colorful earrings and shades in the photo, sitting in what seemed like an airport waiting lounge.

Sunny also posted a story on Instagram where the couple can be seen along with her team at the Mumbai airport. Her caption read, "Safety First."

Daniel also took to his official Instagram handle to share a post.

"Team that stays safe is a team that keeps moving together. Waiting for the India Ministry of Health to mandate airport and government workers to practice safety and help educate," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Sunny is coming up with her first-ever podcast show called Confession. The show will be streamed on a digital app. Elaborating on the intent of her show, IANS quoted her as saying, "I have always been judged by people for who they assume me to be. Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don't know the whole story. This fear of judgment leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet, and suffer in isolation."

