Sunny Leone Pranks Husband Daniel Weber With A Fake Chopped Finger; Watch His Reaction

Sunny pulled off a popular prank on her husband Daniel, who fell for it. It was only later he realized that he was being filmed this whole time.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
Sunny Leone has been finding interesting ways to stay occupied doing fun things. Recently, she pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber by making him believe that she had accidentally chopped off her finger.

Sunny took to Instagram to share the video of the same. In the video, she cries out for help, shouting out to her husband that she has chopped off her. Daniel comes in running and panics and runs around as he tries to figure out how he can help.

However, when Sunny draws his attention towards the phone, he understands that he was being recorded all the while, and this was just a prank.

When Sunny asks Daniel how much he enjoyed the prank, he said: "Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don't even like pranks that much. I don't even like pranks on other people and I definitely don't like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it's a zero because I hated that it was done on me."

Sunny keeps on sharing videos of the activities she is doing with her husband and three kids; daughter Nisha and twins Noah and Asher. Earlier, she shared a clip of the family doing a painting together where all of them poured colours on a sheet put on the ground.

