Sunny Leone Pulls Prank on Husband Daniel Weber for Not Helping Her Around the House

Sunny Leone loves to play pranks on her husband Daniel Weber. The actress has been posting videos of her pulling tricks on her husband through the lockdown. She has tried a new prank this time, in the form of a punishment for Daniel.

The actress was arranging a small dinner for a couple of friends when she complained that Daniel did not help her with any work around the house. Sunny shared a video on her Instagram which showed the couple in their Los Angeles home. The garden area of the house is seen decorated with red and yellow balloons for a dinner party.

Sunny said that while she was busy preparing for the party, Daniel has been spending the whole day lying in the sun. The actress said she wanted to teach Daniel a lesson for not helping her.

In the video, Sunny is seen holding a water balloon and saying, "Hi guys, so I have been setting up this little mini dinner we are about to have. By the way it's only for a couple of people so we are safe. But this guy behind me didn't do anything, didn't help, didn't cook... So this, it's full of water, I am gonna go get him."

She posted the video with a caption that said, "What can I say!!??? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well maybe he did help which is why he’s sleeping! @dirrty99 is a good husband!! Happy birthday Nikhel!! @bluereena @patellegrino hehe."

Watch the video here:

Daniel later shared the video on his page and wrote, "She tells me it’s funny !!! Wtf !! @sunnyleone D;)X!!!" In his defence, he did help with cooking for the party.

Sunny and her family were in India for the initial months of the lockdown, after which they left for Los Angeles in May. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.