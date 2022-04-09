Sunny Leone Recalls All That Went Wrong During Her Wedding Day: 'No Money, Drunk People...'

Sunny Leone is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Weber. On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and wished a very happy wedding anniversary to her hubby in a most unique way. Sunny dropped an unseen picture from the wedding ceremony and recalled all that went wrong on their special day.

In the picture, Sunny and Daniel can be seen sitting in what looks like a Gurudwara. The actress wore a red lehenga and heavy jewellery, whereas Daniel stunned in a cream and maroon coloured ethnic wear. Along with the picture, Sunny Leone recalled how she had no money during her wedding. The actress further revealed that she had to open wedding envelopes to make payment for their reception party. “11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake," she wrote.

Sunny Leone further wished their wedding anniversary to her husband Daniel and added, “A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!"

Soon after Sunny Leone shared this post, fans took to the comment section and sent love to her and Daniel. “You both know what, you both are the most beautiful person with beautiful hearts," one of the fans wrote.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in MX Player’s Anamika which also starred Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in key roles. In the show, Sunny played the role of a secret agent.

