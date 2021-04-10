Sunny Leone Receives Diamond Necklace from Husband Daniel Weber on 10th Anniversary

Actress and television host Sunny Leone is feeling pampered and loved by her husband Daniel Weber these days. The 39-year-old actress celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with Daniel on Friday and showed her followers what her husband gifted her on the special occasion.

In a video, Sunny was seen flaunting a diamond necklace that was presented to her by Daniel to commemorate a decade of companionship. Wearing a striped shirt, the actress brought the camera close to her neck to show the diamond necklace. Sunny expressed her gratitude to her husband for showering her with diamonds on their wedding anniversary.

She further said that it is truly a dream for her with ten years of marriage and 13 years of spending their lives together. Sunny also wrote that who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together would lead them to where they are today.

In another post from yesterday, Sunny had dedicated a picture to her husband to mark their tenth wedding anniversary. The picture captured Sunny and Daniel sitting on a bench posing for the camera. In the caption for the picture, the actress wrote that she wishes a happy 10th anniversary to the man she loves. She further mentioned that she prays that the two of them walk through this life together until their dying days. Sunny called Daniel as her rock and hero and expressed her love to him.

Sunny Leone was recently seen hosting the MTV Splitsvilla reality show with co-host and MTV Video Jockey Rannvijay Singh.

