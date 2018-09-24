GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone Refused a Role in Game of Thrones? Deets Inside

Being a part of Game of Thrones would be a dream come true for any actor. But, Sunny Leone has a different opinion.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 9:46 AM IST
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Undisputedly Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series in the world and being a part of it would be a dream come true for any actor. But, Sunny Leone has a different opinion.

Free Press Journal reported that the actress was offered a role in GoT but she refused the offer. The report quoted the actress as saying, "I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

Later, Leone reveals that the call was fake. “And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then… It was fake,” the actress said.

Recently, Sunny made headlines with the unveiling of her first ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi.




The figure will be displayed alongside other icons in a specially themed zone – adding a dazzling element to the globally-famed attraction; giving fans a chance to pose, interact and capture selfies.

On the professional front, Sunny is presently busy shooting her autobiographical web series, Karenjit Kaur.
