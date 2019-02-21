English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Leone Responds to Her Namesake Topping The Junior Engineers Exam in Bihar
The PHED's official website, the merit list for recruitment for the post of junior civil engineer was topped by 27-year-old 'Sunny Leone', daughter of 'Leona Leone'.
Sunny Leone.
The Internet was left in bemused shock when the provisional merit list for Bihar’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) had Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's name at top position scoring the highest marks in the exam.
As per the PHED's official website, the merit list for recruitment for the post of junior civil engineer was topped by 27-year-old 'Sunny Leone', daughter of 'Leona Leone', with five years of work experience.
The list was widely shared across social media and it reached the actress too. Putting her quirky self forward, Sunny took to Twitter and wrote, "HAHA, Im so glad the OTHER me has scored so well !!!!! lol." (sic)
The list mentions that Sunny's namesake scored 98.50 points, with 73.50 points based on her academic performance while scoring a perfect 25 for her professional experience.
But likely the list is a prank. As per reports, PHED's Joint Secretary informed that the department did not enter or modify any of the names enlisted by the candidates. However, the official feel that whoever had filled the 'candidate name' and 'father's name' columns may have been up to some mischief.
On the work front, currently, Sunny Leone is busy shooting for a reality show 'Splitsvilla' alongside VJ Rannvijay. The actress is also enjoying a healthy space in her personal life. Notably, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had Noah and Asher last year via surrogacy. They also have a three-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha.
