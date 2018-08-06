English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunny Leone Reveals the Secret to Achieve Good Chemistry in a Relationship
Sunny Leone, who is married to Daniel Weber, will be seen hosting the 11th season of "Splitsvilla", with the theme 'Emotions vs Science' on MTV.
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
Actress Sunny Leone says the ability to be good friends at first is the key to a sparkling chemistry in a relationship.
On how to achieve good chemistry in a relationship, Sunny told IANS over email from Los Angeles: "It is honesty and the ability to be friends first."
The actress, who is married to Daniel Weber, will be seen hosting the 11th season of "Splitsvilla", with the theme 'Emotions vs Science' on MTV.
"I love that I have been working on this show for the past five years. It's a time I look forward to every year because it's so much fun... This year I believe we have a great looking bunch of contestants and they are all very talented and outgoing. They are so entertaining," she said.
Sunny will be seen co-hosting the show with Rannvijay Singha, who she calls her "Rakhi brother".
"We have so much fun together laughing. I love his family and this year was especially tough for me because I got very ill during shooting and he helped me out so much, keeping an eye on my children as I was hospitalised for a night. They really love being around him and he is a great 'little big brother'," she said.
