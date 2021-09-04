Sunny Leone Says There is No Need for Filters, Fans Cannot Agree More

Sunny Leone is evidently making the most of her Maldives holiday. The actress is chilling like a boss and while she is at it, she is also ditching the filters. In her recent Instagram post, she was seen clad in a rich wine coloured cutout bikini,posing against a scenic backdrop of the exotic locale. Sunny lies on the sand and seems to be spending a lovely day at the beach. She captioned the post, "No filter needed here."

Sunny is busy making memories with her beautiful family in one of the most popular and celeb-approved getaways. While exploring the glorious beach town, Sunny ensures that she updates her social media feed with stunning snippets of herself and the picturesque view. She is also complementing the majestic blue seascape with her own hue of blue. The diva looked phenomenal in another stylish look from her enviable bikini wardrobe. Sunny treated her fans to a glimpse in which she is rocking a blue coloured high waist swimsuit.

The actress decided to opt for bikinis as her uniform while on this trip and we can say she is nailing this spectacular staple. She is giving major beach vibes frolicking around the stunning island, while enjoying some time on a swing but did not forget to strike some poses in her beachwear. The actress captioned, “Seat next to me is open. Who wants to come for a swing?”

Sunny flew to the Maldives after her appearance as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday episode. The actress participated in the fifth season of the reality show. Currently, she is hosting Splitsvilla season 13 alongside actor Rannvijay Singha. The show is shot in Kerala, in a bio-bubble made for the cast and crew.

